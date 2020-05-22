Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Designer Chris Wolston has created a set of wonderfully anthropomorphic wicker chairs that are full of human appendages and a unique sense of personality.

Each chair is carefully woven with sustainable wicker grown in the Amazon and are part of Wolsten’s “Forbidden Fruit” collection which was first revealed at The Future Perfect exhibition in 2019.

Wolston, who splits his time between Brooklyn, New York and Medellin, Colombia, is inspired by the cultural uniqueness of each place.

Inspired by manual techniques and the regional contrasts between his Brooklyn and Medellin studios, Wolston creates work that demonstrates playful adaptations of materials, often mixing high- and low-tech processes.

