Baker Inspired by the Anthropomorphic Human Face Pot Pies Makes a Creepy Edible Version of His Own

Earlier this month we wrote about Ashley Newman‘s pot pies which featured fabulously disconcerting anthropomorphic human faces baked right into the top crust. Since then, custom baker Andrew Fuller of Guy Meets Cake in Iowa, decided to whip up one of his own. His version is is mint cherry decorated with “fully edible bloody clumps of hair”. Fuller stated that he’s thinking about making others in different flavors, but has given full credit to Newman for the idea.

I absolutely want to MAKE SURE that full credit for this brilliant concept goes to [Ashley Newman] for her insane special FX face pies… I didn’t want to replicate her style directly, and well, this is not a prop, so some of the textures and design elements are not as easy for me to achieve with pie dough, but as someone pretty cool recently mentioned to me, “I feel like pie is having a moment”…