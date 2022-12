Vocalist Accompanies Herself in an A Cappella Cover of Flight of the Conchords Song ‘Friends’

Vocalist Anne Reburn performed an amusing yet harmonious A Cappella cover of the Flight of the Conchords song “Friends”, accompanying herself in different iterations on various vocal tracks.



Friends help you when you’re in danger Friends are people who are not strangers Friends help you shift to a new place Tell you if you’ve got food on your face

Here’s the original version of the song.

via The Awesomer