Anna and the Apocalypse, A Young Woman Hunts the Undead in a Christmastime Musical Horror Film

In the trailer for the upcoming film Anna and the Apocalypse, a young woman named Anna and her friends are getting ready for Christmas when they discover that a zombie nightmare has descended upon them and they need to fight their way past the undead to reach their families. The most fabulous part of this wonderful horror film is that’s also a musical.

The critically acclaimed zombie Christmas musical is coming to theaters this Christmas season

The film will have a limited released in the United States on November 30, 2018, with a nationwide expansion on December 7, 2018.

The script is based upon the 2012 award winning short film Zombie Musical by the late Ryan McHenry who tragically died from bone cancer before his dream could be realized.

The short film that started it all. This film got us a feature film deal with Black Camel Pictures (OUTPOST franchise, SUNSHINE ON LEITH), and won us a BAFTA. It’s three years since we filmed it and we’ve moved on a lot as filmmakers, but with the feature in very late development we can finally show this to the world!

Scottish director John McPhail stepped into the director role after McHenry’s death