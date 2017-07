Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Filmmakers at Corridor Digital teamed up with Mike Diva to create a hilarious short film featuring a group of fidget spinner masters who must face off in an epic anime style battle.

Watch the new vid I made with @CorridorDigital and forget everything you think you know about fidget spinners… https://t.co/y4qckye5ww pic.twitter.com/F6MN7Bc8sU

— Mike Diva (@mikediva) July 13, 2017