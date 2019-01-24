Laughing Squid

Imaginary Friend Society, A Wonderful Series of Animations to Help Kids Deal With a Cancer Diagnosis

The Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation (“PBTF”) has created the “Imaginary Friend Society”, a wonderful series of animated films with a colorful cast of charachters that speak to children who have been diagnosed with cancer and help them deal with the issues that arise with it.

Each animation features a different subject such as “Finding Out You Have Cancer”, “What Is Cancer?” “What Is an MRI?”, “Feeling Sad”, “Being Scared”, “Returning to School”, “Chemotherapy” and “Losing Your Hair”, just to name a few. The information is told in a warm, informative, compassionate manner and the animations are available in both English and in Spanish. PBTF developed this program to ensure that children understand every aspect of their treatment.

A cancer diagnosis is scary for anyone, but for a child it can be even scarier. They’re bombarded with terminology and procedures that are intimidating and unfamiliar. Things like radiation, hair loss, blood transfusions, chemotherapy, and surgery. Just to name a few. That’s where the Imaginary Friend Society comes in. A cast of characters inspired by the imaginations of kids themselves. … Because the more they understand about their treatment, the less scary it will be.

