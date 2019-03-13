A Clever Animation of the ‘Angel of the North’ Using Stenciled Breath Imprints From a Helpful Passersby

On a particularly cold day in Northern England, the members of Gateshead Council Arts Team created stencils of the “Angel of the North” sculpture in different poses. The team then asked passersby to breathe into these stencils, which left temporary images on the storefront glass against which the stencils were pressed. The team then used these images to create a very clever animation using these generous breath imprints provided by very helpful strangers.

…a breathtaking animation, as in it takes breath to make it. So we turned the frames of an animation about ‘The Angel of the North’ into templates. We then got people to blow into the templates, and leave a condensation image. It is these images we run together to make the animation.

