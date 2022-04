A Wonderfully Informative 3D Animated Tour Inside the Elizabeth Tower of Big Ben

3D animator Jared Owen provided a wonderfully informative animated tour inside Elizabeth Tower, the famous building that houses Big Ben in London. As with his other tours, Owens gives an inside look at how the structure was built, what the interior looks like, and explains the history of this historic landmark.

Elizabeth Tower (Big Ben) is the famous clock tower in London England. Come see how it works!