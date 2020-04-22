Books & Sleeves, A Mesmerizing Short Film That Animates the Psychedelic Covers of Vintage Books

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

In 2015 wrote about the short film “Covers” by German visual artist Henning M. Lederer who animated the geometric patterns of 55 vintage book covers. In 2017 Lederer followed up with “More Covers”, which featured animated vintage psychiatric books. In 2018 Lederer returned with a third film of the series entitled “Even More Covers”, featuring 66 “new” colorful vintage book covers that have been animated in the same whimsical style.

Lederer has again followed up with “Books & Sleeves”, a mesmerizing compilation of psychedelic covers from vintage books that have been set in motion through clever animation.

Books & Sleeves – a new set of animated covers – based on the question: How would these great book graphics and record covers from the past look like when set in motion?

Here are several other animations that Henning has done.

