flow/er, A Gorgeous Short Film of Animated Flowers Exploding Into Fiercely Blooming Life

Filmmakers Alexa Sirbu and Lukas Vojir have created “flow/er“, a gorgeous short film that features beads of beautiful colors collecting and fiercely exploding into flowers of different shapes and sizes that dance with and around one another amidst ambient chaos.
In nature, it is often the simplest rules that lead to forming the most complex, beautiful forms. flow/er is a visual poem that observes this through a design lens, combining our fascination with organic, raw aesthetic with foreign geometric forms. We observe natural laws take shape in a strange dance of meticulous choreography clashing with violent forces of nature.
via Colossal