flow/er, A Gorgeous Short Film of Animated Flowers Exploding Into Fiercely Blooming Life

In nature, it is often the simplest rules that lead to forming the most complex, beautiful forms. flow/er is a visual poem that observes this through a design lens, combining our fascination with organic, raw aesthetic with foreign geometric forms. We observe natural laws take shape in a strange dance of meticulous choreography clashing with violent forces of nature.

Filmmakers Alexa Sirbu and Lukas Vojir have created “ flow/er “, a gorgeous short film that features beads of beautiful colors collecting and fiercely exploding into flowers of different shapes and sizes that dance with and around one another amidst ambient chaos.

