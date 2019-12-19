An Amusing Photoshop Series That Seamlessly Inserts Random Animals Into Photos

animalsinthings is a very clever Instagram feed that seamless inserts random animals into photos.
Examples include a white cat embedded into the top of Mount Fuji, an octopus umbrella protecting Harry and Meghan from the rain, a bear inside a massive British Footguard’s hat (known as a “Bearskin”), a duckling peeking out from the infamous duct-taped banana by Maurizio Cattelan, a well-matched giraffe sitting amongst an assortment of Dutch crunch rolls and the Dude with Sign sporting a dog’s head.
The person behind this amusing series is very fond of animals.
I love animals so much I literally see them everywhere.