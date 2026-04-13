Compassionate Animal Expert Carries Orphaned Baby Wallaby in a Denim Pouch for a Year

When alerted about an orphaned albino wallaby in a nearby park who was too tiny to survive, the incredibly compassionate Lindsay Clarity from The Animal School in Sussex, England, stepped in to help.

One of them was found on the ground without her mom. None of the other walabbees, they all had babies in their pouches. So when she was trying to get in, they were all just pushing her away. She was really small and vulnerable. There was nowhere really for her to go.

While not the same as a mother’s pouch, Clarity used a denim bag to mimic that same safe space for the growing wallaby, whom she named Blossom, and carried her around for a year.

Wannab bees, they live in the pouch, the mom’s pouch, for about a year and 6 months. I had to carry around for a year in a rucksack like a pregnant lady. And if things frighten her, she goes back in her pouch, and then when she feels curious, she comes back out again like that.