Oklahoma Doctor Provides Chiropractic Care to All Types of Wild and Domestic Animals

Doctor Joren Whitley of Oklahoma Chiropractic uniquely provides chiropractic care to all types of wild and domestic animals, including human beings.

I’m an animal chiropractor and I’m crazy enough to pretty much work on any animal. …Student of the human body. Human & Animal Chiropractor.

The animals he’s treated include a variety of dogs, sheep, and horses, an arctic fox, a zebra, a tiger cub, a bearcat, a llama, a sleeping lion, and a wide-awake cat. Dr. Whitley is an expert in his field and treats each animal with respect, kindness, patience, and understanding. And he wants to share his knowledge with the rest of the world.

What we’re doing is spreading chiropractic care to the rest of the world …Dr. Whitley has a passion for working on people and animals alike, helping to unlock their bodies ability to function at its very best.