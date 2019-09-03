A Gorgeous Kurzgesagt Animation of the Profound Short Story ‘The Egg’ by ‘The Martian’ Author Andy Weir

In a wonderful departure from their insightful scientific series, the very talented animators at Munich design house Kurzgesagt brought the rather profound (and timely) short story “The Egg” by Andy Weir (The Martian) to colorful life. This project took almost two years to make.

A Big Thanks to Andy Weir for allowing us to use his story. This video was more than 2 years in the making and is a little bit different than the others on this channel. We hope you like it.

The tale starts out with a person, who just died in a car accident, waking up on an unfamiliar plane. Through conversation with a higher being, the person begins to understand who they are and how their deeds in life affect those around them.

The meaning of life, the reason I made this whole universe, is for you to mature. …Every time you victimized someone, you were victimizing yourself. Every act of kindness you’ve done, you’ve done to yourself. Every happy and sad moment ever experienced by any human was, or will be, experienced by you.

