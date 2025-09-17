A Powerful Compilation of ‘Andor’ Scenes Showing How Calculated Lies Lead to Unspeakable Tragedy

Film editor SWFT, who previously paired audio of Karis Nemik earnestly reading his manifesto aloud with distinctive scenes from Star Wars films and series, compiled scenes from Andor to powerfully show how calculated lies told by the Empire directly led to unspeakable tragedy on Aldhani.

After a rebel attack on the Imperial garrison on Aldhani, the Empire begins to tighten its grip around the galaxy. This fan-made montage explores the erosion of truth that follows as Imperial authority settles in.

Featured in this incredible video is the powerful speech given by Mon Mothma on the Senate floor from the ninth episode of Andor’s second season, titled “Welcome to the Rebellion”.

Of all the things at risk, the loss of an objective reality is perhaps the most dangerous. The death of truth is the ultimate victory of evil. When truth leaves us, when we let it slip away, when it is ripped from our hands, we become vulnerable to the appetite of whatever monster screams the loudest.

Mon Mothma’s Senate Speech About the Death of Truth

Nemik’s Manifesto Compilation