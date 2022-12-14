The Powerful Philosophy of Nemik’s Manifesto From ‘Andor’ Shown Put Into Action in ‘Star Wars’ Films

Film editor SWFT put together a powerful compilation that pairs audio of Karis Nemik reading his manifesto aloud in Andor with scenes from Star Wars enacting them, putting his wise, hopeful, and memorable words into action.

The pace of oppression outstrips our ability to understand it. …Freedom is a pure idea it occurs spontaneously without instruction…Tyranny requires constant effort. It breaks. It leaks. For it is brittle. Oppression is the mask of fear. Remember that. The Imperial need for control is so desperate because it’s so unnatural.. …Rebellions are built on hope. Remember this. Try.