Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

How the Words Used For Numbers in Languages Around the World Often Have Anatomical Roots

by at on

In a numenary episode of their incredibly informative whiteboard series for Mental Floss, linguist Arika Okrent and illustrator Sean O’Neill verbally and visually explain how in languages around the world, the words that are used for numbers come from easily accessible anatomical sources.

So most cultures didn’t settle on the systems they did because they’re the best, but because of what we happened to have on hand—our fingers, and in the case of base 20, our toes too. How do we know this Sometimes the words themselves tell us. Many number words around the world are etymologically derived from words for hands, fingers, and toes.



Subscribe to the Laughing Squid Newsletter
Sign up to receive a daily email each featuring all of the blog posts we publish.

Laughing Squid Managed WordPress Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP