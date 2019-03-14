Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

An In-Depth Analysis of Every Marvel Film Movie Poster

by at on

James Verdesoto of Indika Entertainment Advertising who very insightfully explained how movie posters communicate through its color schemes to Vanity Fair, offered the same treatment to every one of the wonderful films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Among the themes that Verdesoto tackled are perspective, brand power, use of black space and a modern sense of recall from film sequels to the original films and comics.

Take an in-depth look at the movie posters for Avengers: The Age of Ultron, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Thor: Ragnarok, Captain America: Civil War, Guardians of the Galaxy, The Incredible Hulk, and more Marvel movies.





Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP | Advertise | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved