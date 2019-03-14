An In-Depth Analysis of Every Marvel Film Movie Poster

James Verdesoto of Indika Entertainment Advertising who very insightfully explained how movie posters communicate through its color schemes to Vanity Fair, offered the same treatment to every one of the wonderful films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Among the themes that Verdesoto tackled are perspective, brand power, use of black space and a modern sense of recall from film sequels to the original films and comics.

Take an in-depth look at the movie posters for Avengers: The Age of Ultron, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Thor: Ragnarok, Captain America: Civil War, Guardians of the Galaxy, The Incredible Hulk, and more Marvel movies.