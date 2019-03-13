Entertainment Advertising Expert Explains What Movie Posters Communicate Through Their Color Schemes

James Verdesoto of Indika Entertainment Advertising quite insightfully explained to Vanity Fair how movie posters communicate to the desired audience through the use of color. Verdesoto masterfully sections out the different colors schemes with the feeling evoked. This includes white background for comedy, blue for action thrillers, shadows for secondary characters, yellow for independent films and the use of complementary colors to address character, narrative, and the world within the film.

