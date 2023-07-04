Amphibious Water Scooter Riding on the River Thames

1965 footage from British Pathé shows a man in a bowler hat riding a scooter with what appears to be surfboards attached to the side. He picks up a passenger, and they drive right into the River Thames. The sideboards extend, and the scooter turns into an amphibious water vehicle. The vehicle, the J125 Amphi-scooter, was developed by a Lambretta distributer in Surrey, UK.

Another two-wheeled amphibious vehicle was fully realized decades later.

The Biski is truly unique; as a single seat (or single plus pillion), twin jet, HSA Motorcycle, it is a world’s first in many ways. At just 2.3m long and under 1m wide, it is the smallest of all Gibbs High speed amphibious platforms, and very probably the most technically advanced.

via Kraftfuttermischwerk