Amphibious Water Scooter Riding on the River Thames

1965 footage from British Pathé shows a man in a bowler hat riding a scooter with what appears to be surfboards attached to the side. He picks up a passenger, and they drive right into the River Thames. The sideboards extend, and the scooter turns into an amphibious water vehicle. The vehicle, the J125 Amphi-scooter, was developed by a Lambretta distributer in Surrey, UK.
Another two-wheeled amphibious vehicle was fully realized decades later.
The Biski is truly unique; as a single seat (or single plus pillion), twin jet, HSA Motorcycle, it is a world’s first in many ways. At just 2.3m long and under 1m wide, it is the smallest of all Gibbs High speed amphibious platforms, and very probably the most technically advanced.