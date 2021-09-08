American Polyglot Speaks Latin With Vatican City Priests

American polyglot Luke Ranieri of the series polýMATHY traveled to Vatican City in order to locate people with whom he could speak Latin. Luckily, Ranieri was able to find three different priests from different parts of the world (Nigeria, Hungary, and Mexico) who were more than happy to engage with him in this particular common language. The conversations were rather short but very informative, as Ranieri was able to learn more about how Latin is taught within the Church.

I found that in the Vatican they tend to use Italian especially now as a common language of their daily business with english as a secondary one even though…all of the formal and official documents are still published in Latin. They simply don’t use it for communication as was once normal.