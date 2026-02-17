Distinctive American Phrases That Baffle British People

Laurence Brown of Lost in the Pond humorously revisited the words and phrases used regularly in the United States that completely baffle people in the United Kingdom.

Here are 7 American Phrases That Baffle British people.

The terms included “Your First Rodeo”, “American as Apple Pie”, “Hit the Books”, “Out in the Boodocks”, and “Up the Wazoo”.

Brown also explained several phrases used in the UK that can confuse people in the US.

As promised in my previous video, here are 7 British Phrases That Completely Baffle Americans.

This included “Taking a Mickey”, “Bob’s Your Uncle”, “Do the Washing”, and “Happy as Larry”.

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.



