British Expat Shares His Confusion With Certain Habits That Are Distinctive to the United States

Laurence Brown of Lost in the Pond shared his confusion about a number of habits he discovered that are distinctive to the United States and foreign to a British expat.

Ever since moving to the United States, I’ve encountered some uniquely American habits that left me scratching my head. In this video, I’m sharing eight everyday customs that initially baffled me as a Brit.

These U.S. pet peeves include calling people “buddy” (as opposed to “mate”), people asking about his accent, the coffee drinking habits and large size of coffee cups, the use of the word “right” within a sentence, how directions are given in hours instead of miles, doing donuts in a snowy parking lot, slow walkers, how limited vacation time is used, and the disgusting habit of chewing gum being spat onto the sidewalk.