Demonstrating the Differences Between American English, British English, and Australian English

The Language of Earth shared a wonderful demonstration showing how the English language varies between the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia. In the first round, each representative from each country read aloud words that are spelled the same but pronounced differently. They then moved on to different words that have the same meaning. Finally, the trio spoke words that sound and mean the same, but are spelled differently.

One Language, Three Accents! In this video, we’re showing you the differences between American English, British English, and Australian English.

via Digg