Binging With Babish Cooks the American Classic Smashed Burger for the Fourth of July

Andrew Rea of the cooking channel, Binging With Babish, met up with First We Feast‘s Sean Evans to give him a patriotic Fourth of July lesson on how to cook the perfect, flavorful American classic smashed burger. A tasty technique used by burger joints like In-N-Out Burger, Smashburger, and Shake Shack.

In the vast pantheon of American hamburgers, the smashed burger holds a special, cult-like status among patty purists. It’s the Fourth of July, and to help Sean Evans understand this all-American classic, Andrew Rea is here to unlock the cheeseburger cheat codes. You know Andrew from his wildly popular cooking channel, Binging with Babish, where he reimagines dishes from your favorite films. But today we’re flipping the script. Watch Sean experience a movie montage all his own as he bites into the nation’s most nostalgic menu item.

