Binging With Babish Cooks the American Classic Smashed Burger for the Fourth of July

Andrew Rea of the cooking channel, Binging With Babish, met up with First We Feast‘s Sean Evans to give him a patriotic Fourth of July lesson on how to cook the perfect, flavorful American classic smashed burger. A tasty technique used by burger joints like In-N-Out Burger, Smashburger, and Shake Shack.

