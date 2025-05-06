How a Six Second Drum Solo Changed Music Forever

Music vlogger Synthet explained how the “Amen Break”, an iconic six second drum solo played by Gregory “G.C.” Coleman on the 1969 song “Amen Brother” by The Winstons, changed music forever.

How Gregory “G.C” Coleman created history

Synthet also demo’d the “Amen Break” in a wide range of styles, while explaining how it originated, what other artists have done with it, how it has been countlessly sampled, and how Coleman died penniless and homeless in 2006, unaware of how much his talent contributed to modern music.

Rhythmically it’s actually not too complicated which is part of it’s beauty. This, the base of it is simple, right on beats, this kick bit and a snare sort of filling the gaps. Now what about The Winstons and Coleman, the drummer started all of this? Well they never got a penny and Gregory Coleman died homeless without knowing his impact on the music world.

The Original ‘Amen Brother’ Song

The History of the ‘Amen Break’