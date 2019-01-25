Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

The History of the Legendary ‘Amen Break’, The Most Sampled Loop in Music History

by at on

In 1969, the D.C. band The Winstons put out an LP with a funky rendition of the traditional gospel song “Amen Brother” that featured a 4 bar, six second drum solo performed by the great G.C. Coleman. Great Big Story explains how this solo, known as the “Amen Break”, became the most sampled loop in history after “BreakBeat Lou” Flores featured the solo on the early hip hop compilation album Ultimate Breaks and Beats.

What do Skrillex, David Bowie, Salt-N-Pepa and basically every drum and bass track have in common? They’ve all used the Amen break…For many years, the solo was buried deep in musical archives—that is until hip-hop pioneer Lou Flores, aka “Breakbeat Lou,” featured it on his compilation, “The Ultimate Breaks and Beats.” Once producers caught wind of the solo, it took off, going on to change music forever.

Here’s the original version of the “Amen Break”.




Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


Laughing Squid Hosting offers reliable, scalable and secure Managed WordPress hosting starting at $12/mo. It includes email, Jetpack Premium and a free SSL certificate. We'll even migrate your site at no charge. The revenue from our hosting helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP