Laughing Squid

A daily dose of art, culture and technology.

A Hypnotic Two Hour 4K Ambient Documentary That Tours the Spectacular Beauty of the Antarctic Peninsula

by on

Wildlife conservation filmmaker Richard Sidey, who previously captured wonderful footage of giant walruses lolling around an Antarctic beach, and fellow filmmaker Aliscia Young, have created “Ambient Antarctica”, a hypnotic 2 hour film that showcases the spectacular beauty of the peninsula. Featured are the gorgeously varied landscape, the amazing array of animals, and the vast coastline filmed by both ground and aerial photography.

Ambient Antarctica is filmed around the Antarctic Peninsula and features captivating aerial and ground-based imagery of mountains, glaciers, icebergs, humpback whales, penguins and seals.

Ambient Antarctica


Host your WordPress site with Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2021 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved