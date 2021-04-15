A Hypnotic Two Hour 4K Ambient Documentary That Tours the Spectacular Beauty of the Antarctic Peninsula

Wildlife conservation filmmaker Richard Sidey, who previously captured wonderful footage of giant walruses lolling around an Antarctic beach, and fellow filmmaker Aliscia Young, have created “Ambient Antarctica”, a hypnotic 2 hour film that showcases the spectacular beauty of the peninsula. Featured are the gorgeously varied landscape, the amazing array of animals, and the vast coastline filmed by both ground and aerial photography.

