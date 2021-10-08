A Spooky Deck of Playing Cards Showcasing 58 Different Illustrated Monster Portraits

Chet Phillips (previously), a talented artist in Austin, Texas has created “All Hallows’ Eve Creepy Creatures Playing Card Deck”, a spooky set of poker-sized playing cards that features 58 different illustrated monster portraits paired their proper names in Latin. The cards can be purchased through Phillips’ Etsy shop.
All Hallows’ Eve Creepy Creatures playing card deck showcases 58 monster portraits.
A limited-edition of the deck with a handmade slide box by Julie Sullivan of Dancing Cat Bindery is also available for purchase.
This limited edition box (50) features two sided images of pumpkin and black cat laser cut black and orange paper. Orange paper tray with black felt bottom. Limited edition numbered card included.
