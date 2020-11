The incredibly talented “band kid” Nathaniel Semsen of the Lyon Bros quite seamlessly performed parts of all 46 songs from the Hamilton soundtrack in less than five minutes. Semsen played each instrument and sang in a lovely voice when needed.

Alto Sax, Tenor Sax, Bari Sax, Soprano Sax, Clarinet, Oboe, Trumpet, Piano, Vocals & Drums!

This took forever to make and edit – all arranging and performing done by Nathaniel Semsen