A Modern Trailer for the 1986 Film ‘Aliens’

Digital creator Michael Edwards took the 1986 trailer for the James Cameron film Aliens and edited it to give it a thoroughly modern spin.

They mostly come at night, mostly…. This is my modern take on a TRAILER for ”ALIENS”

Edwards not only added further explanatory dialogue but also broke the featured video apart in order to create more tension and to give the audience a bit more room to understand what was happening.

Here’s the original trailer.