An Exquisite ‘Alien King’ Sculpture Made Out of 200 Recycled Tires

Craftsman Cao Shennge created an absolutely exquisite Alien King sculpture out of 200 used tires. This incredible creation was inspired by the Sideshow Collectibles “Alien King” maquette that was made for the 30th Anniversary of the film Aliens in 2016. While the original maquette stands a bit over 20 inches tall, Shennge’s recycled masterpiece is the size of a human and seems even larger while perched upon a heap of similarly used tires.

The Alien King (Alien King Maquette) Alien King Maquette, is an alien figure released by the sideshow manufacturer on the 30th anniversary of the alien. Currently, it has not been added to the official history of the alien. In this video, I made the Alien King with 200 tires within 20 days , a derivative image of “Alien” in the classic sci-fi thriller that I like very much. Unlike ordinary aliens, Alien King has more tentacles. H

via The Awesomer