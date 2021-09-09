A Creative Cookbook Inspired by the ‘Alien’ Movies

Chris-Rachael Oseland of Kitchen Overlord has written Alien: The Official Cookbook, a hardcover collection of recipes that are inspired by the Alien movies. While the book doesn’t explain how best to prepare a Xenomorph itself, it does provide clever instruction to make such tasty dishes that resemble the characters and the general mood of the films.

Included are recipes as “Avocado Xenomorph Egg”, “Bok Choy Facehuggers”, a “Red Pepper Quiche with Sausage Chestburster”, and “Avocado and Bacon Stuffed Alien Tea Eggs”.

Thrill your friends and frighten your family with 50 delectable recipes inspired by the cult sci-fi Alien series!