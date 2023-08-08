Alfred Hitchcock Is the Villian in His Own Murder Mystery

French filmmaker Fabrice Mathieu, who makes cinematic mashups using innovative wordplay, cleverly parodied the great Alfred Hitchcock in “Master of Suspense” by putting him in the center of a murder mystery of his own. Mathieu used a variety of films, appearances, and trailers to put the famous director in the role of a villain who picked off his actors one by one.

Alfred Hitchcock liked villains! Now, he is one of them in this short film made with his famous cameo appearances in his films and trailers. Special effects and extracts from 30 of his great movies were used for the editing. A new sound design was created, mixed with eerie tones of the music of Bernard Herrmann!