Iconic Album Covers Reimagined With Proper Six Feet of Social Distancing to Prevent Coronavirus Spread

Beto Fernandez and Paco Conde, of the Los Angeles creative house Activista, have created “Six Feet Covers“. In this fun but highly informative side project they re-imagine some of the most iconic albums with the cover art characters employing the standard and recommended social distancing measurement of six feet. With this project, the talented pair seeks to raise awareness around the importance of maintaining proper distance to stop the spread of Coronavirus.

Social distancing is the new normal and it will be for a while. 6 feet or 1.8 meters is the distance that experts recommend we keep between each other. We will rock again soon. Just remember to keep the 6 feet distance. It will save lives.


