Al Dente, A Floating Mafia Gangster Pasta Timer That Sings When Pasta Noodles Are Cooked to Perfection

The Al Dente pasta timer is a little red plastic old-school mafia gangster who floats inside a pasta pot and sings whenever the noodles are cooked to perfection.

Our Al Dente Pasta Timer actually sings to let you know your pasta is cooked to perfection. Simply drop Al Dente in the pot with your pasta. Since different pastas cook at different rates, four different melodies indicate cooking times for various pastas:

Mr. Dente will sing one of four songs for four different kinds of pasta with four different cooking times. The songs include “That’s Amore” at 3 minutes, “The Godfather Theme” at 7 minutes, Tarantella Napoletana at 9 minutes, and “The Prisoners Chorus” at 11 minutes.

