A Family of Long-Haired Monsters Enjoy a Calming Lakeside Retreat in a Creative Ad for Airbnb

In a wonderfully creative ad for Airbnb, a family of three longhaired monsters gets away for a weekend at a lakeside home enjoying all that the beautiful home and the surrounding area have to offer. Upon leaving, the family of three turn back into their human selves, ready to once again face the world after having the chance to relax and be themselves.

via Vimeo Staff Picks