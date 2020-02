Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Programmer Peter Ranieri created These Lyrics Do Not Exist, an automatic lyric generator that uses artificial intelligence to write a complete song just by clicking on any of the available topics, genres, and moods.

This website generates completely original lyrics for various topics, uses state of the art AI to generate an original chorus and original verses.

Here’s an example of a love song in the rock genre with a neutral mood.

