After the Dream, French Photographer Projects Faces Onto Trash He Found on Los Angeles Streets

In 2014, French artist Philippe Echaroux created “Painting With Lights” for which he used a digital projector to project pictures of faces onto buildings, trees, and other outdoor surfaces. In October 2017, Echaroux travelled to Los Angeles, California to revisit this project but with a few changes. Instead of using solid outdoor surfaces, he projected portrait photographs on to rubbish he found in the street. Calling the project “After the Dream“, Echaroux hopes to bring awareness to environmental issues through his work.

“After the Dream” is an initiative launched by Philippe Echaroux in order to raise the awareness of the young generations to the environmental cause.

via PetaPixel

