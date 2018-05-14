A Wonderful Compilation of an Affectionate Group of Lions Greeting Their Beloved Longtime Human

Kevin Richardson of the Lion Whisperer posted a really wonderful video compilation that showed how an affectionate group of lions, many of whom he’s known for over 20 years, greeted him upon his arrival at the sanctuary where they live. Richardson noted that sometimes these big cats aren’t aware of their own strength, especially when they’re sharing the love.

Gaby when she comes off to me and actually jumps on me. I know all about it the next day sometimes I feel like I’ve got whiplash. I think sometimes she just doesn’t realize her own strength!

