Heavy Duty Tethered Cleaning Drones That Safely Wash Windows of High Altitude Skyscrapers

https://www.aerones.com/eng/cleaning_drone/

The Latvian company Aerones has introduced their line of heavy duty tethered cleaning drones that wash the windows of high altitude skyscrapers in an efficient manner. These drones are powered with water and electricity that come from the ground, essentially eliminate the human safety risk of such heights and are easily adaptable to different building styles.

No direct manpower involved working in big heights …our drone performs work faster … performed work is monitored and filmed by Ultra HD camera.

https://youtu.be/pzseIhg2Neo

Window Washing Drones Comparison

Building Alignment Cleaning Drones

Aerones also offers a wind turbine maintenance and cleaning service.

