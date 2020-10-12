Incredibly Realistic Adidas ZS 2K Boost Sneaker Cake

Natalie Sideserf, the very talented cake artist and co-owner of Sideserf Cake Studio in Austin, Texas partnered with Adidas to design a cake that looked exactly like an Adidas ZS 2K Boost sneaker. Every single detail of the shoe was made by hand and each detail, such as the tread pattern, the netting, and the shoelace, is edible in every way. Sideserf stated that this cake came out incredibly realistic.

I loved making those laces! This is one of THE most realistic cakes I’ve ever made! Check out this Adidas ZS 2K Boost CAKE.