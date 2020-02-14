Adam Savage Rides in a Custom Rickshaw Carriage He Built For His Boston Robotics Spot Robot to Pull Along

For for Christmas 2019, Adam Savage (previously) of Tested received his very own Boston Robotics Spot Robot (previously). Upon reciept of the quadroped robot, Savage wasted no time in taking his Spot for a test run. Now that he’s got Spot all warmed up, Savage attached a custom made rickshaw carriagew to ride in while Spot pulls the load.

Adam’s first project with Boston Dynamics’ Spot robot gives it a novel purpose: pulling a custom-built carriage with Adam as its passenger! Watch Adam give Spot some Victorian flair and the interesting problems that arise in marrying cutting-edge robot technology with vintage transport.