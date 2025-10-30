Adam Savage Visits the Famous Dinosaur Skeletons at the Museum of Natural History in New York City

Adam Savage visited the famous dinosaur relics and skeletons housed at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City, filming there for the first time. Paleontologist Dr. Roger Benson was more than happy to show Savage around. He also showed Savage one of the museum’s jewels – the skull of a Tyrannosaurus Rex.

