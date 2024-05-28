Paleontologist Explains How Dinosaurs Get Their Names

Senior media specialist Lee Stevens and paleontologist Roger Benson of the American Museum of Natural History in New York City talked about how dinosaurs are named. They explained that dinosaur nomenclature can originate from anatomical features, or native geography. Even certain famous people have been the inspiration behind the naming of prehistoric creatures.

Tyrannosaurus rex, Stegosaurus, Velociraptor–what’s in a dinosaur name? Join paleontologist Roger Benson as he explains the process for naming a dinosaur species, and the different sources of inspiration scientists draw on to come up with memorable names for the fossils they find.