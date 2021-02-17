A Rhythmic Cover of Daft Punk’s ‘Lose Yourself To Dance’ Performed on a Glittery Gold Acoustic Guitar

Musician Luca Stricagnoli, who plays creative acoustic versions of popular songs, performed a highly rhythmic cover of the Daft Punk song “Lose Yourself to Dance” on a very sparkly, glittery gold guitar and very soft lighting. These choices were specific made in honor of all the silver and bright lights that were used in the original music video for the song.

If you have watched the original video by Daft Punk, you might remember how everybody is wearing reflecting jackets and electric guitars, all in silver color. For our version, Meg and I chose to have gold as a main color.

Stricagnoli explains how he achieved the unique multiple voicings of the song on a single guitar.

In order to play 4 voices (guitar riff, vocals, chords, percussion) I had to simplify the guitar riff and reduce it to just 2 notes, which tanks to the usage of a “Spider Capo with harmonic gloves” can become high pitched and remain more separated from the rest.

Here’s the aforementioned original music video for the song.