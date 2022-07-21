A Hypnotic Timelapse of an Acorn Growing Into a Small Tree Set to an Ethereal Soundtrack

Boxlapse created a hypnotic timelapse that features a sprouted acorn growing into a small tree over the course of 196 days (6.4 months). As with their previous videos, this timelapse was set to a musical soundtrack, specifically the ethereal instrumental “Progressive Progress” by Howard Harper-Barnes.

Boxlapse explained why the acorn sprouted the way it did.

Some acorns might require cold stratification before they will sprout. The main stem got stuck that’s why it sprouted two new ones instead. And it got a bit stressed by the move from the water to the pot, but it started slowly recovering after a while.

via Colossal