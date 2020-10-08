‘Accidentally Wes Anderson’, A Book of Real Locations That Look Like They’re Made Specifically for His Films

Wally Koval, the man behind the popular Accidentally Wes Anderson Instagram account that features real-life locations that look like they’re made in the distinct style of Wes Anderson specifically for his films, has put their photographic collection into a hardcover book with a sewn binding. The book showcases 200 different locations over 368 pages and features a foreword by Anderson himself.

Join us to discover the most interesting and idiosyncratic places on Earth. Inspired by the unique vision of director Wes Anderson’s films, this book travels to every continent to tell the extraordinary and unexpected true stories behind more than two hundred stunning locations.

The book is available for purchase at various retailers around the world.