Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Accidentally Wes Anderson is a wonderful collection of photos taken at architectural sites all over the world that look like they were featured in a Wes Anderson film. Like the films, each site is distinctly colorful, geometric and tends towards the symmetrical mid-20th century ethos.

We’re gearing up to explore the unique, the symmetrical, the atypical, the distinctive design and amazing architecture that inspires us all.

via Recs