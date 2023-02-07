Groundbreaking Inventions Discovered by Accident

Tom Blank of Weird History Food compiled a fascinating list of groundbreaking inventions, innovations, and realizations discovered by accient.

Sometimes, discoveries are made by ordinary folks doing the same things they do every day. Other times, what have turned out to be some of the world’s most important drugs, most useful substances, most fascinating historical finds, and even best-selling toys have been the products of accidents or pure dumb luck.

This extraordinary list of productive errors includes the pacemaker, the microwave oven, dynamite, breakfast cereal, Worcestershire sauce, Play-Doh, Post-It Notes, Nutella, LSD, and The Slinky.